Huntington Drug Charges Send Two Detroit Men to Prison
“There is definitely a pattern. Detroit. Drug dealer. Victimizing the good people of West Virginia. We have had enough of out-of-state drug dealers coming to our great state and poisoning our communities,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Make no mistake, if you come to West Virginia with drugs, when we catch up to you - and we will - we are going to do our best to allow you to stay at the federal ‘inn’ and, trust me, there is no turn down service or a chocolate on the pillow.”
Rudolph Jackson previously admitted that on four separate occasions he sold heroin to a confidential informant in Huntington. Both men also admitted that on August 22, 2019, officers with the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant at 702 Washington Avenue, Apartment 7 in Huntington. Officers found distribution quantities of methamphetamine and heroin inside the apartment. Both men admitted that they intended to aid other individuals in selling the methamphetamine and heroin.
The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Taylor handled the prosecution.
The case was prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.