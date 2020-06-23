Most read
Former MU Player Pleads Guily to Child Porn
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 22:20 Updated 2 hours ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV
These videos depicted nude prepubescent children engaged in sexual conduct, including sadistic or masochistic conduct. Taylor also admitted that he asked the undercover agent for photos of the agent’s 9-year-old daughter naked in sexually-explicit poses.
On Kik, Taylor was an active member of a group focused on taboo interests, wherein users frequently shared images and videos of child pornography. Taylor’s Kik username was “58ThatDude58” – 58 is the number Taylor wore while playing football for Marshall University from 2010 to 2013. He faces at least five years and up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on September 28, 2020 in Huntington.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Kristin F. Scott is handling the prosecution.