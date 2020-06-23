Former MU Player Pleads Guily to Child Porn

Jeremiah Taylor, 32, of Huntington, pled guilty to distribution of child pornography ll Monday in U.S. District Court. The former Marshall football player admitted that in January 2019, he utilized the mobile messaging application Kik to send several graphic videos of child pornography to an undercover Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent.

These videos depicted nude prepubescent children engaged in sexual conduct, including sadistic or masochistic conduct. Taylor also admitted that he asked the undercover agent for photos of the agent’s 9-year-old daughter naked in sexually-explicit poses.

On Kik, Taylor was an active member of a group focused on taboo interests, wherein users frequently shared images and videos of child pornography. Taylor’s Kik username was “58ThatDude58” – 58 is the number Taylor wore while playing football for Marshall University from 2010 to 2013. He faces at least five years and up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on September 28, 2020 in Huntington.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Kristin F. Scott is handling the prosecution.