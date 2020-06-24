Most read
- Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge
- Justice Urges Strong Caution for Myrtle Beach Travelers
- IMAGES: Keith Albee (Modern Era)
- Marshall Upsets Southern Miss
- UPDATED: Large Selection New Tsubasacon Mascarade, Winners, Skits, Cosplaying IMAGES
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall Women Fall to East Carolina in OT
- Come Visit Cleveland's Rock n Roll Hall of Fame IMAGES
- June 22 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
Blockbusters Revisited adds "The Avengers" Film to Flashback lineup
Marvel's team up becomes the first superhero blockbuster given big screen deja vu during the weeks leading up to Hollywood reintroducing its 2020 slate as the nation still fights the plague that won't go away.
Marquee will give the series kickoff big screen flashback treatment this week, along with the next Harry Potter episode , "Prisoner of Azkaban." "Footloose" and "Greatest Showman" will musically light up the screen, too.
"Jaws" and a sleeper indie horror film, "Wretched," join the line up as Park Place Stadium Cinemas, Fountain Place 8 (Logan) and Lewisburg 8 dust off their screens.
Social distancing will reduce the number of seats available in each auditorium. Every other row will be vacant as well as seats in betweek groups at all cinemas. Some many require or greatly encourage masks.