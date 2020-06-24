Blockbusters Revisited adds "The Avengers" Film to Flashback lineup

"The Avengers, " were assembled by Nick Fury (director of S.H.I.E.L.D.) when an unexpected enemy emerged threatening global safety and security. During a frantic recruitment effort, Fury recruited Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Thor, Captain America, Hawkeye and Black Widow for what was then the superhero teamup of the century .

The final episode in the Avengers series, "End Game," shock and awed Marvel superhero fans, but the series started in 2012.

Marvel's team up becomes the first superhero blockbuster given big screen deja vu during the weeks leading up to Hollywood reintroducing its 2020 slate as the nation still fights the plague that won't go away.

Marquee will give the series kickoff big screen flashback treatment this week, along with the next Harry Potter episode , "Prisoner of Azkaban." "Footloose" and "Greatest Showman" will musically light up the screen, too.

"Jaws" and a sleeper indie horror film, "Wretched," join the line up as Park Place Stadium Cinemas, Fountain Place 8 (Logan) and Lewisburg 8 dust off their screens.

Social distancing will reduce the number of seats available in each auditorium. Every other row will be vacant as well as seats in betweek groups at all cinemas. Some many require or greatly encourage masks.