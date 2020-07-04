Most read
LEGAL: Arkansas Citizens Can Photograph Public Documents Under FOIA
By a 5-1 decision, the appellate court sided with Ben Motal, a Little Rock attorney who had argued against a city policy prohibiting him from photographing records related to a hit-and-run accident in which Motal said he was the victim.
Motal said the Little Rock Police Department allowed him to review the accident report, and offered to make him a copy for $10, but would not allow him to take a picture of the report using his smartphone. That decision violated the Freedom of Information law, which states that public records "shall be open to inspection and copying by any citizen" of Arkansas, he argued.
Read more at The El Dorado News-Times