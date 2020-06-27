Cabell Schools Invites Community to Virtual School Bond Presentation Monday

Huntington - Cabell County Schools will give a presentation Monday about the school bond election slated for later this summer.

As part of the presentation, Superintendent Ryan Saxe, via the Microsoft Teams “Live Events” platform, will go over each of the projects included in the upcoming special election, and will explain the economic impact of the projects included as well as the expected cost for property owners. It is important to note the proposed 2020 Bond would be a replacement for the 2006 bond after it is retired next year.

Following Saxe’s overview, there will be time for a written question and answer session.

Monday's presentation is the first of a series planned prior to the Saturday, August 22 school bond election. Future meetings will focus specifically on each of the major projects included in the bond election, and will give participants an opportunity to share their ideas, suggestions or other comments directly with the Saxe.

“From the beginning of our Comprehensive Education Facilities Plan process a year ago, we have been working extensively with school and community representatives to make sure we are addressing the most pressing district facility needs,” Saxe said in a press release. “We want the best for Cabell’s children, and want to continue our collaboration with the community to ensure we are transparent with everyone having a voice in the process.”

To join the event, click on the following link just before 6:00 PM:

The link is also available on the the Schools' website, www.cabellschools.com.