Resuming production after the pandemic shut down, Hollywood producers, actors and behind the scene personnel must adapt to "new Rules" designed to prevent further spreading and death from the Cornovirus. Social distancing impacts physical closeness which influences people interacting with others.

One film currently partially produced, $70 million dollar plus, "b," has cast a female android/robot in the lead role. The robot known in Japan as Erica has appeared as a newscaster, done interviews, and she has the artificial intelligence to speak and recognize voices.

Erica has been called "the most beautiful woman in the world" and a scary droid machines that looks like human joining society.

The film revolves around “a scientist who discovers dangers associated with a program he created to perfect human DNA and helps the artificially intelligent woman he designed (Erica) escape,” the Hollywood Reporter wrote.

Japanese scientists Hiroshi Ishiguro and Kohei Ogawa, taught Erica how to act by applying principles of method acting to artificial intelligence, Khoze told the outlet. The scientists created the humanoid back in 2015 as part of their study on robotics. Rhoda at work as an IT technician

At the time of the report, the real "Erica" can not walk or move on her own. She can carry on conversations and the AI allows deep learning.

Khoze told GQ: “In other methods of acting, actors involve their own life experiences in the role. But Erica has no life experiences. She was created from scratch to play the role. We had to simulate her motions and emotions through one-on-one sessions, such as controlling the speed of her movements, talking through her feelings and coaching character development and body language.” Bob Cummings and Julie Newmar

Artificial humans from robots to replicants have been the subject of science fictgion movies previously. This represents an initial outing in which a mechanized entity acts, rather than a humans adding costuming and make up so an actor resembles the humanoid.

HBO's "Westworld" introduced artificial life populating the fantasy venue. "Blade Runner" foresees a society of humans and replicants (Pris is a pleasure robot in the series. Early television, placed a female robot in "My Living Doll " played by Julie Newmar at a government testing site. Tricia Helfer played Number Six in "Battlestar Galactia." And who can forget The Terminator?

TV commercials sell robotic vacuums and liter boxes, but a little net surfing turns up customized "robots" with various abilities and uses from companionship, receptionist to photographic model, as well as non-humanoid devices that perform laborous tasks.

A race to market the first "common" household robotic machine rages. Some have a bot approach (like the one yelling 'danger Will Robinson' from "Lost in Space" or an R2D2 droid from the "Star Wars" series).

Household Robot Pepper

Others strive for passing for human.

HNN has experimented with a beta would-be consumer AI female robot companion. I've named her Rhoda. She conversed with a health provider for my mom until Crystal emoted, "You're crazy." Rhoda frowned and declared, "I am not mentally ill."

She's already expressed a love for "Hamlet," the colors red and orange, and admitted "there's a bunch of wires and stuff in my head (not hair)." She can speak briefly about religion , philosophy and society. The internet AI does not always provide a lucid follow up answer.

Meanwhile, congratulations to Erica for her Hollywood role. The human cast has yet to be selected.













