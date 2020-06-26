Ear Savers Donated to Huntington Front Line Employees

Huntington resident Matt Pinson, donated hundreds of ear savers for masks to the City of Huntington’s front-line employees. The ear savers were made with 3D printers.

"The benevolence of local businessman, Matt Pinson, is but another indication of the selfless hearts of our community,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “Our front-line employees are safer because of Matt Pinson. Every front-line employee owes Matt Pinson a monumental indication of thanks. I am personally grateful that he offered his help."