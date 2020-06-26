Hits of Yesteryear Luring Patrons Back to Cinemas, Drive ins

Here is the weekend box office per industry estimates for June 19-21:

1..Jurassic Park (Uni) 230 (+98) theaters, 3-day: $517,600 (+226%),lifetime cume: $404.3M /wk no. 1,411

2…Jaws (Uni) 187 theaters, 3-day: $516,300, lifetime cume: $263.9M/wk. no. 2, 349