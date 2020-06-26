Hits of Yesteryear Luring Patrons Back to Cinemas, Drive ins

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, June 26, 2020 - 21:54 Updated 25 min ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Hits of Yesteryear Luring Patrons Back to Cinemas, Drive ins

Here is the weekend box office per industry estimates for June 19-21:

1..Jurassic Park (Uni) 230 (+98) theaters, 3-day: $517,600 (+226%),lifetime cume: $404.3M /wk no. 1,411

2…Jaws (Uni) 187 theaters, 3-day: $516,300, lifetime cume: $263.9M/wk. no. 2,  349 

3..The Invisible Man (Uni/Blumhouse) 157 (+10) theaters, 3-day: $201,300

4..Trolls World Tour (Uni) 289 (+41) theaters 3-day: $160,000 (-42%), cume: $3.9M/Wk 11

5..The Hunt (Uni) 95 (+12) theaters, 3-day: $136,700 (-40%), cume: $8.4M/Wk 15

6..Back to the Future (Uni) 122 theaters (+91), 3-day: $131,600 (-50%)/Running lifetime cume: $214.3M/wk 1,825

7. Followed (Global) 42 theaters, 3-day: $127,231/Wk 1 

8..E.T. (Uni) 100 theaters (+22), 3-day: $126,100 (-35%)/lifetime cume: $435.4M/Wk 1,985

9..Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) 97 theaters (+5) 3-day: $117,900 (-44%), 

cume: $323.2M/Wk 28

10..The Goonies (WB) 170 theaters (+34) 3-day: $110,850 (-28%), lifetime cume: $65.6M/Wk 1,829

11. Infamous , $104,000

12. Becky , $84,000

13. The Wretched, 73,150

SOURCE: DEADLINE

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus