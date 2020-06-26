Most read
- DEFENDING THE TUNNEL: Tunnel supporter Todd Sweeney went Cleaning in Guyandotte
- FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
- SHELLY’S WORLD: Fiction … The Happy Store – The Bloom Shop
- Artificially Intelligent Android Cast in Big Budget Sci-Fi Film
- Marshall Unveils Return-To-Campus Comprehensive Guide
- IMAGES: CCCSO Ritter Park Picnic
- Thanks for Your Service ... and Memories 2015 IMAGES
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
Hits of Yesteryear Luring Patrons Back to Cinemas, Drive ins
3..The Invisible Man (Uni/Blumhouse) 157 (+10) theaters, 3-day: $201,300
4..Trolls World Tour (Uni) 289 (+41) theaters 3-day: $160,000 (-42%), cume: $3.9M/Wk 11
5..The Hunt (Uni) 95 (+12) theaters, 3-day: $136,700 (-40%), cume: $8.4M/Wk 15
6..Back to the Future (Uni) 122 theaters (+91), 3-day: $131,600 (-50%)/Running lifetime cume: $214.3M/wk 1,825
7. Followed (Global) 42 theaters, 3-day: $127,231/Wk 1
8..E.T. (Uni) 100 theaters (+22), 3-day: $126,100 (-35%)/lifetime cume: $435.4M/Wk 1,985
9..Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) 97 theaters (+5) 3-day: $117,900 (-44%),
cume: $323.2M/Wk 28
10..The Goonies (WB) 170 theaters (+34) 3-day: $110,850 (-28%), lifetime cume: $65.6M/Wk 1,829
11. Infamous , $104,000
12. Becky , $84,000
13. The Wretched, 73,150
SOURCE: DEADLINE