Virus Up, Tentpoles Step Backwards

The same claim is made for New York City, where cinemas still are not open.

The nations largest movie mega chains , AMC, Cinemark, Regal had planned reopenings a couple weeks before "Tenant" and "Mulan" went into release. However, the virus has surged, especially in L.A. County where many studios operate and certain iconic cinemas ensure strong attendance.

With state officials threatening to "roll back" to stay at home mandates, the second half of the movie summer of 2020 is down to its least popular month for blockbuster attendance: August.

Here are the revised release dates:

UNHINGED from July 10 to July 31;

MULAN from July 31 to August 21;

TENET from July 31 to August 12;

BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC from Aug. 14 to Aug. 28.

Meanwhile, megaplexes are struggling with their decisions to reopen relying on retro blockbusters of summers past. Pushing back the new release dates puts another "hold" on filling a socially distanced auditorium.

Select regional cinemas have dropped their prices for the vintage films.

Studios have turned to VOD for some films and reissuing classics on anniversary dates.

"Empire Strikes Back" will be on the big screen July 10-16. Ghostbusters will be a pre-July 4 attraction on Wednesday, July 2.

And, as L.A. stays on the edge of falling back to stricter stay home requirements, this jeopardises resuming production and re-opening the behind the scenes portion of film distribution. That's already impacting the dates of next summer's product.