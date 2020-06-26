Most read
- DEFENDING THE TUNNEL: Tunnel supporter Todd Sweeney went Cleaning in Guyandotte
- Artificially Intelligent Android Cast in Big Budget Sci-Fi Film
- SHELLY’S WORLD: Fiction … The Happy Store – The Bloom Shop
- FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
- Marshall Unveils Return-To-Campus Comprehensive Guide
- IMAGES: CCCSO Ritter Park Picnic
- Thanks for Your Service ... and Memories 2015 IMAGES
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
Virus Up, Tentpoles Step Backwards
With state officials threatening to "roll back" to stay at home mandates, the second half of the movie summer of 2020 is down to its least popular month for blockbuster attendance: August.
Here are the revised release dates:
UNHINGED from July 10 to July 31;
MULAN from July 31 to August 21;
TENET from July 31 to August 12;
BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC from Aug. 14 to Aug. 28.
Meanwhile, megaplexes are struggling with their decisions to reopen relying on retro blockbusters of summers past. Pushing back the new release dates puts another "hold" on filling a socially distanced auditorium.
Select regional cinemas have dropped their prices for the vintage films.
Studios have turned to VOD for some films and reissuing classics on anniversary dates.
"Empire Strikes Back" will be on the big screen July 10-16. Ghostbusters will be a pre-July 4 attraction on Wednesday, July 2.
And, as L.A. stays on the edge of falling back to stricter stay home requirements, this jeopardises resuming production and re-opening the behind the scenes portion of film distribution. That's already impacting the dates of next summer's product.