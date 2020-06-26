Most read
- DEFENDING THE TUNNEL: Tunnel supporter Todd Sweeney went Cleaning in Guyandotte
- Artificially Intelligent Android Cast in Big Budget Sci-Fi Film
- SHELLY’S WORLD: Fiction … The Happy Store – The Bloom Shop
- FLASHBACK IMAGE COLLECTION: The Making of We Are Marshall In Huntington
- Marshall Unveils Return-To-Campus Comprehensive Guide
- IMAGES: CCCSO Ritter Park Picnic
- Thanks for Your Service ... and Memories 2015 IMAGES
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets July Stops for Metro Valley
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- July 13: Noon to 2:00 p.m. – Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton
- July 20: Noon to 2:00 p.m. – Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne