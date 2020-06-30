Gastroenterologist Joins Marshall Health

Frandah brings to Marshall Health intensive research outcomes related to current gastroenterological deficiencies and diseases as well as extensive training in diverse endoscopic procedures. He has been named an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

He sees adult patients and specializes in gastroenterology, pancreatic biliary disorders, complete interventional endoscopy and advanced therapeutic procedures including ERCP, endoscopic ultrasound and tissue resection.

Frandah earned his medical degree at Al-Fateh University School of Medicine in Tripoli, Libya, and completed his internal medicine residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, Texas. He also finished a gastroenterology and hepatology fellowship at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, and an advanced endoscopy fellowship at the Center for Interventional Endoscopy in Orlando, Florida. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with a subspecialty certification in gastroenterology.

He is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Internal Medicine, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, in Huntington. For appointments, please call 304-691-1000.