Broadway’s WAITRESS Rescheduled to February

Currently scheduled for Thursday, November 19th at 8 p.m., has been moved to Monday, February 15th at 8 p.m. The rescheduled date will be designed to comply with all CDC and State guidelines regarding social distancing.

These changes will reduce capacity of the theater to less than half of the current capacity, and seat changes will be necessary and cannot be guaranteed.

WAITRESS will be a special event for the Marshall Artists Series and will not be a part of the 2020-2021 season. “We know patrons have been excited to see WAITRESS, said Penny Watkins, Executive Director of the Marshall Artists Series. “We are happy to still have the opportunity to present this wonderful show at the beautiful Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in a safe and socially-distanced capacity.”

We ask Marshall Artists Series season ticket patrons who are currently holding tickets to Waitress for the November 19th date to please call the Marshall Artists Series office at 304-696-3326.

Individual ticket buyers to Waitress will be issued a full refund at the original point of purchase. Tickets purchased online via Ticketmaster.com OR Ticketmaster telephone at 1-800-653-8000 will automatically be refunded. Tickets purchased through the Marshall Artists Series will be refunded via method of ticket purchase. Marshall Artists Series refunds will be made within 30 days. For more information contact the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-3326.

Inspired by the beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town’s new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. Don’t miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

The new on-sale date for individual ticket buyers for WAITRESS will be announced at a later date. Phone sales and online purchases only. Ticket prices will be $98.42 / $81.97 / $71.00 / $64.42.