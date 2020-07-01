Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital welcome internal medicine and pediatric hospitalist

Lauffer, a board-certified pediatrician and internist, has been named an assistant professor in the departments of pediatrics and internal medicine at the School of Medicine. She will see patients at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital and will serve as director of the advocacy rotation for the new pediatric hospital medicine fellowship.

“With the growth of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at CHH, we have many more children transferred and admitted here with medically complex and chronic conditions,” said Susan L. Flesher, M.D., associate professor of pediatrics and director of the pediatric hospital medicine fellowship program. “Marshall has the only pediatric hospital medicine fellowship in West Virginia or Kentucky, and we are very proud to lead the way.”

Lauffer recently practiced hospital and outpatient medicine at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She received her bachelor’s and medical degrees at Marshall University, where she also completed her internal medicine-pediatrics residency. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Pediatrics.

“We feel that it’s our obligation and privilege to train physicians to be experts in this important aspect of medical care for the future,” stated Joseph I. Shapiro, dean of the School of Medicine. “I’m delighted that Andrea will help shepherd this new program.”

“Hospitalists are an integral part of a patient’s care while they’re in the hospital,” stated Kevin Fowler, president of CHH. As the region’s only children’s hospital, we are dedicated to providing care that is specific to children’s needs and welcome Dr. Lauffer to the team.”

In addition to pediatric hospital medicine, new fellowship programs in addiction medicine, child and adolescent psychiatry, geriatric medicine, geriatric psychiatry and pulmonary/critical care will all welcome their first cohorts of fellows at Marshall on July 1. Fellowships are pursued after a physician completes residency to receive in-depth training in a subspecialty in order to master a specific branch of medicine or surgery.