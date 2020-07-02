Most read
July 6 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda
I. OPENING
A. Pledge of Allegiance
II. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES
A. From Regular Meeting of June 1, 2020
III. TREASURER’S REPORT
A. Account Balances
B. Approval of Expenditures
IV. DELEGATIONS
V. MAYOR’S COMMENTS
A. COVID-19 Update and Impact
B. Floodwall closure – Route 60
VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Floodwall Inspection Report
B. Fiscal 2020-2021 Budget Revisions – July 10
C. CARES Act Grant Application
D. Application for Handicap Parking – 341 1st Street
VIII. OTHER REPORTS
A. Police Report
B. Stormwater Report
IX. ADJOURNMENT
