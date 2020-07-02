July 6 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda

 Thursday, July 2, 2020 - 07:16

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Ceredo Town Council meeting.  Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday at town hall on "B" St.

I.     OPENING
       A.  Pledge of Allegiance

II.   READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES
       A.  From Regular Meeting of June 1, 2020


III.   TREASURER’S REPORT
        A. Account Balances
        B. Approval of Expenditures

IV.    DELEGATIONS

V.     MAYOR’S COMMENTS
        A.  COVID-19 Update and Impact
        B.  Floodwall closure – Route 60

      
VI.   UNFINISHED BUSINESS

VII.  NEW BUSINESS
       A.  Floodwall Inspection Report
       B.  Fiscal 2020-2021 Budget Revisions – July 10
       C.  CARES Act Grant Application
       D.  Application for Handicap Parking – 341 1st Street

VIII. OTHER REPORTS
       A.  Police Report
       B.  Stormwater Report

IX.  ADJOURNMENT
