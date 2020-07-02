July 6 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Ceredo Town Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday at town hall on "B" St.

I. OPENING

A. Pledge of Allegiance



II. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES

A. From Regular Meeting of June 1, 2020





III. TREASURER’S REPORT

A. Account Balances

B. Approval of Expenditures



IV. DELEGATIONS



V. MAYOR’S COMMENTS

A. COVID-19 Update and Impact

B. Floodwall closure – Route 60





VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS



VII. NEW BUSINESS

A. Floodwall Inspection Report

B. Fiscal 2020-2021 Budget Revisions – July 10

C. CARES Act Grant Application

D. Application for Handicap Parking – 341 1st Street



VIII. OTHER REPORTS

A. Police Report

B. Stormwater Report



IX. ADJOURNMENT

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus