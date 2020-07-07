July 4 2020 boxoffice Report provided by Deadline

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, July 7, 2020 - 16:39 Updated 21 min ago

These are the Top Ten boxoffice estimates reported by Deadline. These are not studio supplied. The article states that drive ins represented 90% of the totals.

Below’s top 10 is based on industry estimates, not studio-reported:

1..Ghostbusters (Sony) 622 theaters, 3-day: $550K, 5-day: $656K/lifetime cume: $243.2M/Wk  no. 1 of re-release

2…Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) 220 (+139) theaters, 3-day: $300K (+230%), lifetime cume: $317.3M/wk. 30

3. Relic (IFC) 69 theaters, 3-day: $282,6K/Wk 1

4..Jurassic Park (Uni) 252 (+20) theaters, 3-day: $235K (+24%),lifetime cume: $404.7M /wk no. 1,413

5..Jaws (Uni) 219 theaters (+56), 3-day: $195K (+57%), lifetime cume: $264.2M/wk. no. 2,351

6..Deadpool (20th) 327 theaters, 3-day: $193K, lifetime cume: $363.1M/wk no. 230

7. Jungle Book (Dis) 392 theaters, 3-day: $171K, lifetime cume: $364.1M/wk no. 221

8…Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Dis), 3-day: $123K, lifetime cume: $936.7M/wk no. 238

9..The Hunt (Uni) 109 (+13) theaters, 3-day: $111K (-26%), cume: $10.6M (revised)/Wk 17

10..My Spy (AMZ) 104 theaters 3-day: $107K, cume: $4.3M/lifetime cume: $307K/Wk 3 [includes $200K Canadian release money from before COVID-19 shutdown].

 

https://deadline.com/2020/07/ghostbusters-sony-independence-day-box-office-relic-spider-man-far-from-home-1202978592/

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus