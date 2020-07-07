Most read
July 4 2020 boxoffice Report provided by Deadline
1..Ghostbusters (Sony) 622 theaters, 3-day: $550K, 5-day: $656K/lifetime cume: $243.2M/Wk no. 1 of re-release
2…Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) 220 (+139) theaters, 3-day: $300K (+230%), lifetime cume: $317.3M/wk. 30
3. Relic (IFC) 69 theaters, 3-day: $282,6K/Wk 1
4..Jurassic Park (Uni) 252 (+20) theaters, 3-day: $235K (+24%),lifetime cume: $404.7M /wk no. 1,413
5..Jaws (Uni) 219 theaters (+56), 3-day: $195K (+57%), lifetime cume: $264.2M/wk. no. 2,351
6..Deadpool (20th) 327 theaters, 3-day: $193K, lifetime cume: $363.1M/wk no. 230
7. Jungle Book (Dis) 392 theaters, 3-day: $171K, lifetime cume: $364.1M/wk no. 221
8…Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Dis), 3-day: $123K, lifetime cume: $936.7M/wk no. 238
9..The Hunt (Uni) 109 (+13) theaters, 3-day: $111K (-26%), cume: $10.6M (revised)/Wk 17
10..My Spy (AMZ) 104 theaters 3-day: $107K, cume: $4.3M/lifetime cume: $307K/Wk 3 [includes $200K Canadian release money from before COVID-19 shutdown].
https://deadline.com/2020/07/ghostbusters-sony-independence-day-box-office-relic-spider-man-far-from-home-1202978592/