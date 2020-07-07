Temporary Ohio Sports Rules

Teams will be allowed to resume competition provided they follow the guidelines of the order, which include:

Testing of all players, coaches, athletic trainers, support staff, and officials before traveling to and while at the competition

Conduct daily symptom assessments.

Athletic trainers must wear a face covering while attending to players.

Coaches and officials are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering when possible.

Strict social distancing by players who are not actively engaged in practice or competition.

Immediate isolation and medical care for someone who develops symptoms.

The order is temporary and is set to expire on July 15, Husted said.

“We hope to use this to inform our future decisions as it relates to our return to play,” Husted said. “This is temporary, it will be evaluated once we have more information as this goes through July 15.”

During this period, practices and open gyms with another team or club and inter-club/team play are also permitted so long as all teams involved agree to comply with the requirements set forth in the Director’s Order.

