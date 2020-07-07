Most read
COVID-19 Daily Update 7-7-2020 - 5 PM
In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.
CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (482/18), Boone (28/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (14/1), Cabell (166/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (75/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (67/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (29/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (84/0), Jackson (145/0), Jefferson (244/5), Kanawha (350/10), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (28/0), Marion (87/3), Marshall (44/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (57/0), Mineral (56/2), Mingo (20/2), Monongalia (295/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (14/1), Ohio (109/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (73/16), Putnam (69/1), Raleigh (64/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (17/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (5/0), Upshur (21/1), Wayne (119/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (18/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (128/8), Wyoming (7/0).
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Boone, Mingo, and Monroe counties in this report.
Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.