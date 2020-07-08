Huntington's Love Your Block Program Transforming

The Huntington, WV Love Your Block program has spent nearly a year learning the principles of the Cities of Service program. An article on that web site reported:

Huntington, like the other cities in the 2018-2020 Love Your Block cohort, "spent much of the first year of their program working with Cities of Service staff to refine its program—defining the roles of the AmeriCorps VISTA members, determining exactly what kinds of projects to include in Love Your Block, and recruiting partners."