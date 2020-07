July 13 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 7:30 p.m., the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: 2020-O-18 – AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, 1998, AND THE ZONE MAP ATTACHED THERETO AS A PART THEREOF, BY ZONING TO C-2 HIGHWAY COMMERCIAL DISTRICT FROM R-4 RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT, THE PROPERTY IS LOCATED AT CABELL COUNTY TAX DISTRICT 5, MAP 11, PARCELS 125 AND 125.1 (following postponement due to advertising issues)

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles Shaw

6. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-24 – AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, 1998, AND THE ZONE MAP ATTACHED THERETO AS A PART THEREOF, BY ZONING TO C-1 NEIGHBORHOOD COMMERCIAL DISTRICT FROM R-2 RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT, THE PROPERTY IS LOCATED AT 312, 314, 316 and 324 18th STREET WEST

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles Shaw

7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-25 - AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, 1998, AND THE ZONE MAP ATTACHED THERETO AS A PART THEREOF, BY ZONING TO C-1 NEIGHBORHOOD COMMERCIAL DISTRICT FROM R-5 RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT, THE PROPERTIES ARE LOCATED BETWEEN 5th AVENUE AND 6th AVENUE NORTH TO SOUTH AND 5th STREET AND 4th STREET EAST TO WEST

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

8. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-26 - AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, 1998, AND THE ZONE MAP ATTACHED THERETO AS A PART THEREOF, BY ZONING TO C-1 NEIGHBORHOOD COMMERCIAL DISTRICT FROM R-5 RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT, THE PROPERTIES ARE LOCATED BETWEEN 5th AVENUE AND 6th AVENUE NORTH AND SOUTH AND 4th STREET AND 3rd STREET EAST TO WEST

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

9. Resolution re: #2020-R-33 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING AN AMENDMENT OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) FISCAL YEAR 2019 FUNDING (following committee referral)

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark





10. Resolution re: #2020-R-31 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON FIRE DEPARTMENT WITH TURNOUT GEAR

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

11. Good & Welfare

12. Adjournment