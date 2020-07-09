Huntington Administration and Finance Meets at 6:40 p.m. July 13

There will be a meeting of the Administration & Finance Committee in City Council Chambers on Monday, July 13, 2020 beginning at 6:40 p.m. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

1. Ordinance 2020-O-21 – An Ordinance Amending, Modifying and Re-Enacting Article 1509 Concerning the West Virginia State Fire Code

2. Ordinance 2020-O-22 – An Ordinance Amending, Modifying and Re-Enacting Article 1711 Official Building Code

3. Ordinance 2020-O-23 – New Designated Section 787.61 to Article 787 to Establish Business & Occupation Tax Incentives for the Construction of Single Family Homes or for the Renovation of Existing Single Family Homes for Persons Purchasing Homes or Renovating Homes for the First Time Within the City Limits

4. Resolution 2020-R-37 – A Resolution of Council Encouraging the Mayor to Finalize and Implement a Plan for Use of Body Cameras for All Police Officers Working on Patrol Duty Within the City

5. Other Matters as Necessary

IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT THESE MEETING: In the interest of public health and safety, the July 13, 2020, Economic and Development Committee meeting will be closed to the public. However, in accordance with West Virginia open meetings laws, the meeting will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable, streamed live on the City of Huntington's website at http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/public-meetings/ and broadcast live on the City of Huntington, WV Facebook page.