Economic Development Committee to Meet Monday
· CDBG FY 2019 funds related to CARES Act & ESG
· Other Matters as Necessary
IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT THESE MEETING: In the interest of public health and safety, the July 13, 2020, Economic and Development Committee meeting will be closed to the public. However, in accordance with West Virginia open meetings laws, the meeting will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable, streamed live on the City of Huntington's website at http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/public-meetings/ and broadcast live on the City of Huntington, WV Facebook page.