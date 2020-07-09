Economic Development Committee to Meet Monday

The Economic & Community Development Committee has been scheduled in Council Chambers on Monday, July 13, 2020 beginning at 6:20 p.m. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

· CDBG FY 2019 funds related to CARES Act & ESG

· Other Matters as Necessary

IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT THESE MEETING: In the interest of public health and safety, the July 13, 2020, Economic and Development Committee meeting will be closed to the public. However, in accordance with West Virginia open meetings laws, the meeting will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable, streamed live on the City of Huntington's website at http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/public-meetings/ and broadcast live on the City of Huntington, WV Facebook page.