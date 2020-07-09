Economic Development Committee to Meet Monday

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, July 9, 2020 - 20:22 Updated 1 hour ago

The Economic & Community Development Committee has been scheduled in Council Chambers on Monday, July 13, 2020 beginning at 6:20 p.m. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

 

· CDBG FY 2019 funds related to CARES Act & ESG

· Other Matters as Necessary

 

 

IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT THESE MEETING:  In the interest of public health and safety, the July 13, 2020, Economic and Development Committee meeting will be closed to the public. However, in accordance with West Virginia open meetings laws, the meeting will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable, streamed live on the City of Huntington's website at http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/public-meetings/ and broadcast live on the City of Huntington, WV Facebook page.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus