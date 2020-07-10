Most read
- Huntington's Love Your Block Program Transforming
- July 13 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
- Huntington High Advances in Playoffs
- Mayor Strolls in Stilettos While Princesses Entertain Children at Ritter Park
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- Marquee Showtimes Beginning Friday; Following continues
- Marshall BoG Removes Jenkins' Name from Building
- Huntington Hammer Holds on to Defeat Canton
COVID-19 Daily Update 7-9-2020 - 5 PM
In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.
CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (499/18), Boone (29/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (18/1), Cabell (180/6), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (68/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (32/3), Hardy (45/1), Harrison (104/0), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (247/5), Kanawha (372/12), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (10/0), Logan (31/0), Marion (93/3), Marshall (54/1), Mason (23/0), McDowell (8/0), Mercer (61/0), Mineral (60/2), Mingo (25/2), Monongalia (405/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (15/1), Ohio (122/0), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (78/16), Putnam (77/1), Raleigh (66/2), Randolph (174/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (19/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (7/0), Upshur (22/1), Wayne (120/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (26/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (154/8), Wyoming (7/0).
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Mineral, Monroe, and Nicholas counties in this report.
Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.