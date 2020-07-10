US Attorney’s Lack of Response to FOIA Requests Demonstrates Need for Transparency, Accountability

CHARLESTON, W.Va.— The West Virginia chapter of Americans for Prosperity Foundation (AFPF) today filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, Mike Stuart.

The complaint is in response to the failure of the Department of Justice to respond to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request made by AFPF with regards to a so-called “public service announcement” conducted by Stuart’s office that advocated against state-level lawmakers’ successful efforts to begin reforming West Virginia’s broken criminal justice system.