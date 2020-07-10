Most read
- Huntington's Love Your Block Program Transforming
- July 13 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
- Huntington High Advances in Playoffs
- Mayor Strolls in Stilettos While Princesses Entertain Children at Ritter Park
- Eric Goes to Africa... Lions, Elephants, and Giraffes IMAGES
- Marquee Showtimes Beginning Friday; Following continues
- Marshall BoG Removes Jenkins' Name from Building
- Huntington Hammer Holds on to Defeat Canton
US Attorney’s Lack of Response to FOIA Requests Demonstrates Need for Transparency, Accountability
You can view the lawsuit here.
Americans for Prosperity Foundation-West Virginia State Director Jason Huffman released the following statement:
“One of the most important traits of our republic is allowing the public access to information regarding decisions made by government officials. Failure to produce records when requested runs counter to an open and transparent government, which is essential for protecting and upholding our constitutional rights.
“In this instance, we are seeking to learn more about the decision of an unelected federal bureaucrat to spend taxpayer money advocating against state-level policy decisions. This information we’re seeking is clearly within the parameters of a FOIA request. It is imperative that the government provides citizens their rightful access to this information so they can see how their tax dollars are being spent.”