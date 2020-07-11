Cabell School Board Meeting Postponed

In light of the Governor’s announcement to delay the start of school until September 8, 2020, the Cabell County Schools Board of Education Special Board meeting, originally scheduled for Friday, July 10, 2020 at 3:30 PM has been rescheduled for Thursday, July 16 at 5:30 PM in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Avenue in Huntington.

The purpose of this meeting is to review and vote on approval of the 2020-2021 school re-entry plan for the district. In the spirit of the State of Emergency declaration and “Stay at Home” Executive Order issued by Governor Jim Justice, to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus through social distancing, in-person attendance at the meeting is strongly discouraged. Alternatively, members of the public may attend the meeting via teleconference. To join the meeting, please call (304) 553-7794. Upon connection, simply enter Conference ID: 914 352 730# to join the meeting. Members of the news media are welcome to attend. If you wish to speak to the Board, please fill out the form at the following link, at least fifteen (15) minutes prior to the Regular Board meeting: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=S7AZ4AwzekaLrgn7FzdN... https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=S7AZ4AwzekaLrgn7FzdNahEnSsniXPlDpjrDPYy54FRUOFpGR0tWREEzUzFWQ1VFMkcwS0M3Q0JLVy4u You will be called during the “Delegations to be Heard” portion of the meeting by a member of the staff so that you may address Board members. The complete agenda can be found on the district website, www.cabellschools.com , under the “Leadership” section.

