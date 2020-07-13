Most read
Marshall to offer students financial assistance to offset fall e-delivery fees
According to an e-mail sent Friday to students and employees, the university will give anyone who registers for an e-course emergency assistance funds to offset the e-delivery fee of $40 per credit hour, or $120 for a three-hour course.
The offer means the usual e-course tuition rate for in-state undergraduate students will be reduced to $333.50 per credit hour from $373.50. The rate for in-state graduate students will be $462.25 per credit hour, down from $502.25 (plus any applicable program and other fees).
When students register for a course that has an e-delivery fee, the university will automatically apply a $40 per credit hour emergency financial assistance grant to their accounts. The grants will cancel out all e-delivery fees.
“We want to make as many instructional alternatives as possible available to our students this fall,” Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Jaime Taylor said in the e-mail. “We hope these extra funds will help those who may need additional flexibility to continue their studies during the pandemic.”
The provost encourages students who are thinking about enrolling in fall e-courses to contact their advisors for advice regarding courses and registration. He said support is available on Marshall’s Keep Learning page, which was designed specifically for students making the transition to the online learning environment.