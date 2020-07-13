Marshall Orthopaedics welcomes board-certified foot and ankle surgeon

Gentile has been named an assistant professor in the department of orthopaedic surgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. His practice is focused on traumatic and non-traumatic disorders of the foot and ankle.

His particular areas of clinical interest and research include arthroscopic surgery; repair of cartilage, ligament and tendon; surgery for flatfoot deformity and high-arched feet; bunion correction; tarsal tunnel syndrome; neuromuscular disorders; and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.

He earned his medical degree from the California College of Podiatric Medicine in Oakland, California, and completed his reconstructive foot and ankle residency at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver, Colorado. He is certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery in Foot and Rearfoot/Ankle Reconstructive Surgery.

“We are incredibly excited to bring another physician of such reputation and caliber to Marshall Orthopaedics,” said Ali Oliashirazi, M.D., professor and chair of the department of orthopaedic surgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “Dr. Gentile is known as being a most compassionate individual, an excellent physician, a phenomenal surgeon and a remarkable educator. Those are all separate skill sets, and he excels in them all.”

Gentile is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Orthopaedics, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington, located at 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington. To schedule an appointment, call 304-691-1262.