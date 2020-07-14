West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Accepting Applications for West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History is currently accepting submissions for the 2020 West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition through July 31, 2020. The exhibit will open Sept. 20 at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston.

Eligible artists may submit two pieces for the exhibit jurying in painting, print/drawing, mixed media, craft/wall hangings, photography, digital art and sculpture. The pieces that are entered must have been created between 2018 and 2020. Digital images, not original pieces, are submitted for the jurying process.

To be eligible to enter the exhibition, artists must be 18 years of age or older and maintain a permanent domicile in West Virginia. Exceptions to this requirement are made for students and military personnel who have West Virginia resident status and a home address in the state.

The Department will present three awards for the exhibition. The Best of Show/Purchase Award will by $1,000. Second place will receive $500 and third place will receive $250.

To learn more about the exhibition guidelines and jurying process, visit www.wvculture.org and click on the Emerging Artist link or contact Cailin Howe at 304-558-0220, ext. 128 or cailin.a.howe@wg.gov. Emailing the entry form and images of artwork is allowed and encouraged at this time.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, these dates may be subject to change and the department will notify the public of any adjustments to the current dates.