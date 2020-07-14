Warner says 1,026 New Businesses Registered in June 2020

Charleston, W. Va. – Clay County led West Virginia in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month of June 2020. A total of six new businesses registered to operate in the County during the month, according to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Statewide, the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office registered 1,026 new businesses in June. The number of registered business entities in Clay County grew from 194 to 200, which equates to a 3.09 percent increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Wirt, Roane, Taylor, and Lewis counties also had notable growth during the month.

The number of business entities in Wirt County grew from 140 to 143, with Roane County business entities increasing from 484 to 493. Taylor County experienced an increase in new business registrations from 485 to 494, and Lewis County went from 674 to 686 for the month.

"Even during a pandemic, opportunities for business growth exist," Warner said. "The Secretary of State's Office is making sure the registration process is easy and quick for every new business."

West Virginia saw an 8.79 percent growth in business registrations in the previous 12-month period. Summers County led the increase with 17.51 percent growth. To review county-by-county growth, visit our

While all Secretary of State offices are currently closed for in-person public services, staff continues to perform and process all Business & Licensing requests. Nearly all business filings can be completed online through the business portal at

For licensing requests, including service of process, notary commissions, apostilles, and marriage celebrants, documents should be mailed to: WV Secretary of State’s Office, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25305.