Park Place cinemas Temporarily Closing

 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 15:52 Updated 6 hours ago

The management of Park Place Stadium Cinemas has decided to close the theatre temporarily due to the spread of covid and lack of new rekeases. Their Facebook statement reads as follows:

"We have decided to temporarily close the theater at the close of business on Wednesday, July 15th. The increase in new COVID-19 cases and the lack of new movies from the film studios have caused us to rethink being open. The virus and film schedule seems to change almost weekly, but for now, the film studios have new movies coming out in mid-August, and that will be our target date to reopen. We hope to see everyone back at the movies soon."

   
