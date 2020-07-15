Park Place cinemas Temporarily Closing

"We have decided to temporarily close the theater at the close of business on Wednesday, July 15th. The increase in new COVID-19 cases and the lack of new movies from the film studios have caused us to rethink being open. The virus and film schedule seems to change almost weekly, but for now, the film studios have new movies coming out in mid-August, and that will be our target date to reopen. We hope to see everyone back at the movies soon."

78 17 66