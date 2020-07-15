jCF Films Shooting Soon in Bridgeport

JC Films is shooting a new movie called 'LIGHT UP NIGHT' with actor Dean Cain. It's a Christmas movie about the wonderful event the City of Bridgeport puts on every Holiday season. This film has a twist, because the story line also doubles as a modern-day Biblical story of Ruth. It's a wonderful film and we hope that you can be a part.

Below is a current casting call for this weekend for the movie! We will be sending you others casting opportunities in later weeks.

Casting Call.

We start working on this film THIS Friday when Dean comes into town.

We need a few kids to be a few scenes this FRIDAY, JULY 17th.

Kids must be 8.years of age to 12 years of age. No exemptions. Sorry.

Parents must stay with thier children during filming.

The kids will be playing Daycare Kids and will be in several scenes including: Classrooms, Cafeteria & Hallway.

They would need wear one shirt to set and then change into another shirt to show another day. Same pants and yes, shorts are fine.

Call time is 12PM (Noon) - FRIDAY - JULY 17. Simpson Creek Baptist Church - 231 W Philadelphia Ave, Bridgeport, WV 26330

Ending time that day is 3PM.

Please feed your child before they arrive.

So very Important.

If you or your children are sick, look sick, act sick... please do not come.

We will be social distancing.

Mask are mandatory for anyone over 9 years of age.

You must RSVP your children with Cheri Wade. cheriwade@gmail.com. If you have any questions please call Cheri at (412) 865-5099.

If you do not have kids this age, please share this email with someone that may have children.