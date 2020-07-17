Actress and Marshall Graduate on Respirator

 Friday, July 17, 2020 - 02:04 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Actress and Marshall Graduate on Respirator


Two and a Half Men (2003) star Conchata Ferrell (Berta)  recently suffered a heart attack and is on a respirator. Born in Charleston, WV on March 28, 1943, she graduated from Marshall University with a degree in social studies in education. But she has stage fever and eventually achieved success in Circle in the Square theatrical off Broadway company in Wilson's "Hot L Baltimore". For her next off-Broadway appearance, as "Gertrude Blum" in Edward J. Moore's "The Sea Horse", Ferrell won Drama Desk, Theatre World and Obie Awards as best actress in 1974. She has worked steadily in television and films ever since.

According to IMDB.com, for her role as "Berta", Conchata was nominated for an Emmy Award as Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in both 2005 and 2007. She has three Emmy nominations in total, having previously gotten a nod in 1992 for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for L.A. Law (1986).

