Weekend Re-release Top 10

 Tuesday, July 21, 2020

 

 

According to DEADLINE, The top 10 pics per industry estimates for the weekend of July 17-19:

1..Beauty and the Beast (Dis) 527 theaters, 3-day: $467K/lifetime cume: $504.5M/Wk  no. 1 of re-release

2…Iron Man (Dis) 462 theaters, 3-day: $430K, lifetime cume: $319M/wk. 1 of rerelease

3…Bohemian Rhapsody (20th) $240K, 376 theaters, lifetime cume: $216.7M/wk no. 1 of re-release

 

4. ..Jurassic Park (Uni) 246 (+19) theaters, 3-day: $210K (-6%),lifetime cume: $406.8M /wk no. 1,415

5…Goonies (WB) 138 theaters (+4), 3-day: $202K (-5%), lifetime cume: $66.8M/wk no. 1,833

6…Relic (IFC) 133 theaters (+7), 3-day: $177,5K (-25%)/cume: $825,6K/Wk 3

7…Gremlins (WB), 64 theaters (+5) 3-day: $155K (+11%)lifetime cume: $154.1M/wk no. 1,885

8….Ghostbusters (Sony) 175 theaters (-98) 3-day: $105K (-14%), lifetime cume: $243.5M/wk 1,885 (or week 3 of rerelease)

9..Most Wanted (Eone/Saban) 80 (+8) theaters 3-day: $103K (-25%)/Cume $317,6K/Wk 2  

10….Jaws (Uni) 179 theaters (0), 3-day: $102K (-27%), lifetime cume: $265.2M/wk. no. 2,353

