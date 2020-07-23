Most read
PSC Issues Hundreds of Citations and Warnings during Operation Safe Driver Week
Operation Safe Driver Week, which is conducted throughout the U.S. and Canada, is a program sponsored by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) in partnership with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). The goal of Operation Safe Driver is to illustrate the importance of enforcing laws designed to curtail unsafe driving practices by commercial motor vehicle drivers.
“The Transportation Division’s primary goal is to reduce the number of accidents, injuries and deaths involving commercial motor vehicles,” said Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane. “Operation Safe Driver Week affords our officers an opportunity to increase traffic enforcement and education efforts to further ensure the safety of everyone who travels West Virginia’s highways.”