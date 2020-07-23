PSC Issues Hundreds of Citations and Warnings during Operation Safe Driver Week

CHARLESTON, WV – Transportation Officers with the Public Service Commission of West Virginia conducted 535 safety inspections and issued nearly 400 citations and warnings during the recently completed Operation Safe Driver Week, July 12-18, 2020. The majority of offences were for speeding or failure to obey a traffic control device.

Operation Safe Driver Week, which is conducted throughout the U.S. and Canada, is a program sponsored by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) in partnership with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). The goal of Operation Safe Driver is to illustrate the importance of enforcing laws designed to curtail unsafe driving practices by commercial motor vehicle drivers.

“The Transportation Division’s primary goal is to reduce the number of accidents, injuries and deaths involving commercial motor vehicles,” said Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane. “Operation Safe Driver Week affords our officers an opportunity to increase traffic enforcement and education efforts to further ensure the safety of everyone who travels West Virginia’s highways.”