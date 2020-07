Huntington Council Considering Temporary Refuse Fee and B & O Reductions

A third proposal would provide B & P tax incentives to persons who build new single family dwellings or renovate existing housing.

Huntington City Council, which meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 27 in Council Chambers at City Hall will hear first readings of two COVID relief measures. They would temporarily remove the $20 monthly refuse fee and temporarily half the B & O tax collection.

The work session begins at 6:30 p.m.

Council's agenda includes:

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

July 27, 2020

7:30 p.m.

NOTE: In the interest of public health and safety, the July 27, 2020, Huntington City Council meetings will be closed to the public. However, in accordance with West Virginia open meetings laws, the meeting will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable, streamed live on the City of Huntington's website at http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/public-meetings/ and broadcast live on the City of Huntington, WV Facebook page

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: 2020-O-18 – AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, 1998, AND THE ZONE MAP ATTACHED THERETO AS A PART THEREOF, BY ZONING TO C-2 HIGHWAY COMMERCIAL DISTRICT FROM R-4 RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT, THE PROPERTY IS LOCATED AT CABELL COUNTY TAX DISTRICT 5, MAP 11, PARCELS 125 AND 125.1

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles Shaw

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-24 – AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, 1998, AND THE ZONE MAP ATTACHED THERETO AS A PART THEREOF, BY ZONING TO C-1 NEIGHBORHOOD COMMERCIAL DISTRICT FROM R-2 RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT, THE PROPERTY IS LOCATED AT 312, 314, 316 and 324 18th STREET WEST

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles Shaw

7. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-25 - AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, 1998, AND THE ZONE MAP ATTACHED THERETO AS A PART THEREOF, BY ZONING TO C-1 NEIGHBORHOOD COMMERCIAL DISTRICT FROM R-5 RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT, THE PROPERTIES ARE LOCATED BETWEEN 5th AVENUE AND 6th AVENUE NORTH TO SOUTH AND 5th STREET AND 4th STREET EAST TO WEST

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

8. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-26 - AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, 1998, AND THE ZONE MAP ATTACHED THERETO AS A PART THEREOF, BY ZONING TO C-1 NEIGHBORHOOD COMMERCIAL DISTRICT FROM R-5 RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT, THE PROPERTIES ARE LOCATED BETWEEN 5th AVENUE AND 6th AVENUE NORTH AND SOUTH AND 4th STREET AND 3rd STREET EAST TO WEST

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

9. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-21 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 1509 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING THE WEST VIRGINIA STATE CODE

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

10. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-0-22 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 1711 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING THE OFFICIAL BUILDING CODE OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

11. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-23 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL ENACTING A NEW SECTION, DESIGNATED SECTION 787.61 TO ARTICLE 787, TO ESTABLISH BUSINESS & OCCUPATION TAX INCENTIVES FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF SINGLE FAMILY HOMES OR FOR THE RENOVATING OF EXISTING SINGLE FAMILY HOMES FOR PERSONS PURCHASING HOMES OR RENOVATING HOMES FOR THE FIRST TIME WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

12. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: 2020-O-28 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL TEMPORARILY REDUCING REFUSE FEE FROM $20.00 PER MONTH TO $0 PER MONTH BY AMENDING, MODIFYING AND REENACTING SECTION 951.08 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA TO PROVIDE RELIEF TO RESIDENTS DURING THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

13. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-29 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL TEMPORARILY REDUCING THE BUSINESS AND OCCUPATIONS TAX RATE ON THE RETAIL SALES CATEGORY FROM .25% TO .00% BY AMENDING, MODIFYING AND REENACTING SECTION 787.09 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA TO PROVIDE RELIEF TO RESTAURANTS AND RETAIL ESTABLISHMENTS

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

14. Resolution re: #2020-R-37 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL ENCOURAGING THE MAYOR TO FINALIZE AND IMPLEMENT A PLAN FOR USE OF BODY CAMERAS FOR ALL POLICE OFFICERS WORKING ON PATROL DUTY WITHIN THE CITY

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles Shaw

15. Resolution re: #2020-R-38 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CERTIFYING THE RESULTS OF THE MUNICIPAL PRIMARY ELECTION HELD ON THE 9TH DAY OF JUNE, 2020

Sponsored by: Councilman Tom McGuffin

16. Resolution re: #2020-R-39 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CERTIFYING THE RESULTS OF THE MUNICIPAL PRIMARY ELECTION HELD ON THE 9TH DAY OF JUNE, 2020 IN WAYNE COUNTY

Sponsored by: Councilman Joyce Clark

17. Good & Welfare