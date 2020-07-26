OPINION: Llewellyn H. Rockwell, Jr. - Are Universities Finished?

  • Printer friendly view
 Sunday, July 26, 2020 - 18:18
Rockwell
Rockwell

Higher education in America today is in a crisis.

The diversity thought police pounce on anyone who offers the slightest resistance to them. Here are a few examples.

Read more at Mises Wire.  

 

A former congressional chief of staff to Ron Paul, Llewellyn H. Rockwell is the founder and president of the Ludwig von Mises Institute, and editor of LewRockwell.com.  He is author of The Left, The Right and the StateSpeaking of Liberty (2010) and Against the Left:  A Rothbardian Libertarianism (2019). 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus