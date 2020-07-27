July 28 Huntington Water Quality, Sanitary and Stormwater Utility Boards Meeting Agendas

Below, are the agendas for Tuesdays meetings of the Huntington Water Quality, Sanitary and Stormwater Utility boards. The meetings begin at 9:30 a.m, and will conducted via teleconference from the City Council chambers at city hall.

Huntington Water Quality Board agenda

1. MINUTES Pg. 2

Need motion to approve minutes of June 23, 2020 and Special Call Meeting of June 30, 2020)

2. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

3. GOOD AND WELFARE

4. NEXT MEETING DATES

Tuesday – August 25, 2020 – 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday – September 22, 2020 – 9:30 a.m.

Huntington Stormwater Utility Board Agenda

1. MINUTES

(Need motion to approve minutes of June 23, 2020 and Special Call Meeting of June 30, 2020)

2. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT – Brian Bracey

3. DIRECTOR’S REPORT – Sherry Wilkins

Discussion of property located at 305 West 3rd Avenue

4. GOOD AND WELFARE

5. NEXT MEETING DATES

Tuesday – August 25, 2020 – immediately following HWQB Meeting

Tuesday – September 22, 2020 – immediately following HWQB Meeting

Huntington Sanitary Board Agenda

1. MINUTES Pgs. 4-11

NEED MOTION TO APPROVE MINUTES OF JUNE 23, 2020 AND SPECIAL CALL MEETING OF JUNE 30, 2020

2. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT – Brian Bracey Pgs. 12

3. FINANCES – Terry Watkins Pgs. 13-20

(NEED MOTION TO RATIFY BILLS PAID ON JUNE 11, 2020, JUNE 25, 2020 AND JULY 9, 2020)

4. DIRECTOR’S REPORT – Wes Leek Pgs. 21

A) Sewer Update

B) Street Sweeping Update

C) Major Project Updates

5. PLANT OPERATIONS – Scott Kelley Pgs. 22-24

A) Treatment Plant/Pretreatment/Lab/CSO Report

6. GOOD AND WELFARE

7. NEXT MEETING DATES

Tuesday – August 25, 2020 – immediately following HSU Meeting

Tuesday – September 22, 2020 – immediately following HSU Meeting

IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT THESE MEETINGS: In the interest of public health and safety, the July 28, 2020, Huntington Water Quality Board, Huntington Sanitary Board and the Huntington Stormwater Utility meeting will be closed to the public. However, in accordance with West Virginia open meetings laws, the meeting will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable.

Members of the public who would like to submit appropriate comments in advance for any agenda item or for the good and welfare portion of the meeting are welcome to do so by emailing Patty Bostic at pbostic@huntingtonsb.com. The deadline to submit comments will be NOON on Monday, July 27, 2020, and please be sure to include your name and address in the email.