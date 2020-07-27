Most read
- Tricon Memories
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- 14th Toy Holiday Party Fund Raiser Tonight
- July 28 Huntington Water Quality, Sanitary and Stormwater Utility Boards Meeting Agendas
- OPINION: Llewellyn H. Rockwell, Jr. - Are Universities Finished?
- SHELLY’S WORLD: Fiction … The Happy Store – The Capitalist and the Carousel
- Marshall's Dramatic 95-65 Win Over Southern Mississippi
July 28 Huntington Water Quality, Sanitary and Stormwater Utility Boards Meeting Agendas
Huntington Water Quality Board agenda
1. MINUTES Pg. 2
Need motion to approve minutes of June 23, 2020 and Special Call Meeting of June 30, 2020)
2. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT
3. GOOD AND WELFARE
4. NEXT MEETING DATES
Tuesday – August 25, 2020 – 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday – September 22, 2020 – 9:30 a.m.
Huntington Stormwater Utility Board Agenda
1. MINUTES
(Need motion to approve minutes of June 23, 2020 and Special Call Meeting of June 30, 2020)
2. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT – Brian Bracey
3. DIRECTOR’S REPORT – Sherry Wilkins
Discussion of property located at 305 West 3rd Avenue
4. GOOD AND WELFARE
5. NEXT MEETING DATES
Tuesday – August 25, 2020 – immediately following HWQB Meeting
Tuesday – September 22, 2020 – immediately following HWQB Meeting
Huntington Sanitary Board Agenda
1. MINUTES Pgs. 4-11
NEED MOTION TO APPROVE MINUTES OF JUNE 23, 2020 AND SPECIAL CALL MEETING OF JUNE 30, 2020
2. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT – Brian Bracey Pgs. 12
3. FINANCES – Terry Watkins Pgs. 13-20
(NEED MOTION TO RATIFY BILLS PAID ON JUNE 11, 2020, JUNE 25, 2020 AND JULY 9, 2020)
4. DIRECTOR’S REPORT – Wes Leek Pgs. 21
A) Sewer Update
B) Street Sweeping Update
C) Major Project Updates
5. PLANT OPERATIONS – Scott Kelley Pgs. 22-24
A) Treatment Plant/Pretreatment/Lab/CSO Report
6. GOOD AND WELFARE
7. NEXT MEETING DATES
Tuesday – August 25, 2020 – immediately following HSU Meeting
Tuesday – September 22, 2020 – immediately following HSU Meeting
IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT THESE MEETINGS: In the interest of public health and safety, the July 28, 2020, Huntington Water Quality Board, Huntington Sanitary Board and the Huntington Stormwater Utility meeting will be closed to the public. However, in accordance with West Virginia open meetings laws, the meeting will be broadcast live on Governmental Access Channel 24 on Xfinity Cable.
Members of the public who would like to submit appropriate comments in advance for any agenda item or for the good and welfare portion of the meeting are welcome to do so by emailing Patty Bostic at pbostic@huntingtonsb.com. The deadline to submit comments will be NOON on Monday, July 27, 2020, and please be sure to include your name and address in the email.