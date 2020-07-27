Most read
Huntington Council Advances Continuation of Pandemic Financial Relief
The first ordinance eliminates the $20 per month refuse fee for all residents until September 30. Household garbage service would not be affected. The second ordinance eliminates the business and occupation tax for retail shops and restaurants also until September 30. In late March, Mayor Williams proposed and City Council unanimously adopted ordinances eliminating the refuse fee and the B&O tax for retail shops and restaurants through June 30.