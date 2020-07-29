Endowment Established in Memory of Nell Bailey

Bailey, who passed away in December 2018, was the first woman to be appointed vice-president at Marshall University when she was named vice president and dean of student affairs in 1984. After serving in that position for eight years, Bailey returned to teaching in 1992 and worked in conjunction with the university’s president as a special assistant.

She also served as the dean for the Center for Adult and Extended Education.

Bailey received her bachelor’s degree in education from the former Salem College in 1956 and went on to earn her master’s degree in education from Kent State University. She then received her doctorate from Indiana University.

She held administrative and teaching positions at Salem College, Kent State University, Indiana University, Bethany College and Illinois State University prior to serving at Marshall. Honors College Dean Nicki LoCascio says Nell Bailey was an important part of the lives of the students she helped.

“I had the privilege of knowing Nell Bailey and saw firsthand her tireless mentoring and care for students at Marshall University," LoCascio said in a university-issued press release. The McGuires’ generous gift honors a remarkable woman, and I am grateful for their support."

“We were blessed to have friends like Nell and her mother, Pearl, when we first moved to Huntington,” Grant McGuire added. “Nell loved the students at Marshall University and was excited about the Yeager Scholars program, which challenged these scholars and developed their potential.”

Endowments established for the Society of Yeager Scholars provide resources such as tuition, room and board, books, study abroad opportunities and more for students who represent the program.

Those who wish to contribute to the Nell Bailey Endowment for the Society of Yeager Scholars may do so by mailing a check to the Marshall University Foundation Inc., 519 John Marshall Dr., Huntington, WV 25703, with the scholarship name in the memo line, or by visiting https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/mufoundation and inserting the scholarship name in the comment box.

For more information about the Society of Yeager Scholars, please contact Cara Bailey, coordinator of the Yeager program, by e-mail at bailey160@marshall.edu.