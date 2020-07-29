Bateman Joins Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

 Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 02:47
Huntington – Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery recently welcomed Erin K. Bateman, PA-C, to its team of providers.

Bateman specializes in providing injectables such as Botox. She has a background in skin care treatment and continues to provide care at Marshall Dermatology. She received her master’s degree from Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va., and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Bateman joins board-certified plastic surgeons, Adel A. Faltaous, M.D. and Peter D. Ray, M.D., and aesthetician Trish McCarty. She currently sees patients on Fridays at Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery located at 5185 U.S. 60, Suite 26, in Huntington.

For appointments, call 304-691-8910.

