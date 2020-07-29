Most read
- SHELLY’S WORLD: Fiction … The Happy Store – The Capitalist and the Carousel
- School of Medicine one of nine schools to offer Mission Act scholarships to veterans
- July 29 Huntington Human Relations Commission Meeting
- Bateman Joins Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- Come Visit Cleveland's Rock n Roll Hall of Fame IMAGES
- Huntington Council Advances Continuation of Pandemic Financial Relief
- July 28 Huntington Water Quality, Sanitary and Stormwater Utility Boards Meeting Agendas
- UPDATED: Large Selection New Tsubasacon Mascarade, Winners, Skits, Cosplaying IMAGES
Bateman Joins Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Bateman specializes in providing injectables such as Botox. She has a background in skin care treatment and continues to provide care at Marshall Dermatology. She received her master’s degree from Shenandoah University in Winchester, Va., and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Bateman joins board-certified plastic surgeons, Adel A. Faltaous, M.D. and Peter D. Ray, M.D., and aesthetician Trish McCarty. She currently sees patients on Fridays at Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery located at 5185 U.S. 60, Suite 26, in Huntington.
For appointments, call 304-691-8910.