Conaway Run WMA shooting range temporarily closed

 Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 02:50 Updated 17 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.VA. — The public shooting range at Conaway Run Wildlife Management Area has been closed for renovations and repairs, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Tuesday. 


Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 1 and includes range expansion, backstop repair, vegetation removal, regrading and drainage and construction of new pavilion and shooting benches. Antero Resources, whose gas pipeline impacted parts of The Jug WMA in Tyler County, is helping fund the project and the local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is helping construct the shooting benches. 

“We are excited to be working with Antero Resources and the National Wild Turkey Federation on this shooting range improvement project,” said Jerry Westfall, District 6 wildlife biologist. “The shooting range was constructed many years ago, and we are pleased to be making these upgrades.”  

For more information on the Conaway Run WMA shooting range closure, contact the DNR District 6 Office in Parkersburg at 304-420-4550.
