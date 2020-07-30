Marshall Transitioning Additional Classes to Remote Instruction

Huntington — Due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the region, Marshall University is following suit with other higher education institutions across the country by moving more classes online

President Jerome Gilbert made the announcement in an e-mail Wednesday .In the e-mail, Gilbert said, “This transition will allow us to continue to monitor the status of the pandemic in our community, further reduce density inside our classroom facilities, and preserve, as much as possible, the important on-campus experience for our freshmen. It also will give us the best possible chance to move forward safely, while providing a quality educational experience and flexibility for all our students.

“The virtual mode of instruction we will provide … is different than the strictly online options many universities are moving to, and we believe it gives our students a distinct advantage.”

Virtual class sessions are held live via the university’s learning management system Blackboard, with instructors broadcasting lectures and leading classroom discussions at the specified class meeting day and time. Sessions are recorded so students who do not have reliable access to broadband and/or other technical difficulties can watch the class at another time.

