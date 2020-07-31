Two Marshall students win Freeman-ASIA scholarships

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Two Marshall University students have won Freeman-ASIA scholarships to study abroad in the spring of 2021. Alexander Khoury and Morgan Rash both plan to attend Kansai Gaidai University in Kansai, Japan.

Khoury, who also recently won the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, is a senior double majoring in International Business and Management. Khoury studies Japanese at Marshall, and intends to use the language in international missions and missionary work.

Rash is a junior majoring in Japanese and English. She is a member of Marshall’s Honors College and is president of the Sado (Tea) Club. She hopes to work as a translator after graduating.

Freeman-ASIA offers scholarships of up to $7,000 for study abroad expenses including travel, living costs, tuition, books, etc. The scholarship is open to students who are U.S. citizens with 2.8 GPAs or higher who can demonstrate a need for financial assistance in a proposed study abroad program in one of fifteen Asian countries. Winners are selected by the quality of the essays and an interest in Eastern or Southeast Asian Studies.

Both students worked with Marshall’s Office of National Scholarships on their applications. For more information on the Freeman-ASIA scholarship, visit https://www.iie.org/programs/freeman-asia or contact Mallory Carpenter at the Office of National Scholarships by phone at 304-696-2475 or by e-mail at Mallory.carpenter@marshall.edu.