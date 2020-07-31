Marshall Health welcomes two obstetricians and gynecologists

Buerck has been named an assistant professor and Sinning has been named an instructor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Both provide routine gynecologic exams and the management of obstetric patients throughout their pregnancies via in-person and virtual visits.

Buerck most recently provided care at CHH Women’s Health. She has been practicing in the Huntington area for 10 years. She graduated from the Marshall School of Medicine where she also completed her residency. She is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Sinning earned her medical degree from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, where she also graduated with her master’s degree in public health. She completed her residency at the Marshall School of Medicine. In addition to routine care, she specializes in minimally invasive surgery.

Marshall OB/GYN, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, is composed of a team of 16 physicians and a nurse practitioner who provide comprehensive women’s health care, including specialties such as gynecologic oncology and maternal-fetal medicine. Sinning and Buerck are accepting appointments and referrals at the Marshall University Medical Center office in Huntington. For scheduling, call 304-691-1400. Buerck also sees patients at Marshall Health – Teays Valley, 304-691-1800.