August 3 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda

 Friday, July 31, 2020 - 07:40

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Ceredo Town Council meeting.  It is subject to change for the possible addition of a request by the Unsafe Housing Commission to condemn an abandoned dwelling structure. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month at town hall on "B" St.

 

     I.  OPENING

        A.  Pledge of Allegiance

 

    II.  READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES

         A.  From Regular Meeting of July 6, 2020

 

   III.  TREASURER’S REPORT

         A.  Account Balances

         B.  Approval of Expenditures

 

    IV.  DELEGATIONS

 

     V.  MAYOR’S COMMENTS

         A.  COVID-19 Update and Impact

         B.  Meeting with WVDOH

         C.  B&O Q2 Summary

 

   VI.  UNFINISHED BUSINESS

 

  VII.  NEW BUSINESS

         A.  Insurance Renewal – General Liability/Fleet/Professional Liability

         B.  CARES Act Grant Application

         C.  Vacant Property ordinance

         D.  Tri-State Airport annual subsidy - $5,000

         E.  KRT Property – south of B Street/A Street playground

 

 VII.  OTHER REPORTS

        A.  Police Report

        B.  Stormwater Report

 

  IX.  ADJOURNMENT

