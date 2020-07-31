Most read
August 3 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda
I. OPENING
A. Pledge of Allegiance
II. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES
A. From Regular Meeting of July 6, 2020
III. TREASURER’S REPORT
A. Account Balances
B. Approval of Expenditures
IV. DELEGATIONS
V. MAYOR’S COMMENTS
A. COVID-19 Update and Impact
B. Meeting with WVDOH
C. B&O Q2 Summary
VI. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Insurance Renewal – General Liability/Fleet/Professional Liability
B. CARES Act Grant Application
C. Vacant Property ordinance
D. Tri-State Airport annual subsidy - $5,000
E. KRT Property – south of B Street/A Street playground
VII. OTHER REPORTS
A. Police Report
B. Stormwater Report
IX. ADJOURNMENT