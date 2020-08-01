Most read
- Cabell Midland Defeats HHS for Sectional Championship
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Marshall Health welcomes two obstetricians and gynecologists
- UPDATED: Large Selection New Tsubasacon Mascarade, Winners, Skits, Cosplaying IMAGES
- Marshall Psy. D. Profs., Students Present in Comic-Con@Home
- Funnel Cakes, Pronto Pups and Snow Cones, oh my!
- Two Marshall students Win Freeman-ASIA Scholarships
- Endowment Established in Memory of Nell Bailey
PERSONAL FINANCE: Money - How to Get It and Keep It
As far as I’m concerned, the Greater Depression is not just another cyclical downturn. You may find that although you’re far ahead of your neighbors (you own precious metals, you’ve diversified internationally, and you don’t believe much of what you hear from official sources), you’re still not as prepared as you’d like.
I think a good plan would be to approach the problem in four steps: Liquidate, Consolidate, Create, and Speculate.
Read more at LewRockwell.com.