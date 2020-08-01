PERSONAL FINANCE: Money - How to Get It and Keep It

 Saturday, August 1, 2020 - 07:10

Even if you are already wealthy, some thought on this topic is worthwhile. What would you do if some act of God or of government, a catastrophic lawsuit, or a really serious misjudgment took you back to square one?

One thing about a real depression is that everybody loses. As Richard Russell has quipped, the winners are those who lose the least.

As far as I’m concerned, the Greater Depression is not just another cyclical downturn. You may find that although you’re far ahead of your neighbors (you own precious metals, you’ve diversified internationally, and you don’t believe much of what you hear from official sources), you’re still not as prepared as you’d like.

I think a good plan would be to approach the problem in four steps: Liquidate, Consolidate, Create, and Speculate.

