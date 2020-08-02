Most read
OPINION: John W. Whitehead - One Nation Under House Arrest: How Do COVID-19 Mandates Impact Our Freedoms?
You think we’re any different from the Kentucky couple fitted out with ankle monitoring bracelets and forced to quarantine at home?
We’re not
Consider what happened to Elizabeth and Isaiah Linscott.
Read more at The Rutherford Institute.
John W. Whitehead is founder and president of The Rutherford Institute,a Charlotteville, Va.-based civil liberties defense organization. He is the author of four books, including Battlefield America: The War on the American People, and host of the Freedom Under Fire podcast.