New psychiatrists join Marshall Health

Bentley, Gaal and Hostetter have been named assistant professors in the department of psychiatry and behavioral medicine at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. They all provide psychiatric services to adult patients via in-person and virtual visits.

Bentley is a native of Kenova, West Virginia, and earned her medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg. She completed her psychiatry residency at Marshall University, where she was a chief resident. She specializes in outpatient and inpatient psychiatric care for adults, and has a special interest in women’s mental health. She is also the medical director for the Mind Wellness Center.

Gaal is from Ripley, West Virginia, and earned her medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her psychiatry residency at Marshall University, where she was a chief resident. She specializes in acute adult inpatient psychiatric care with a special interest in individuals with intellectual and developmental disorders.

Hostetter is from Salem, Virginia, and earned her medical degree from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg, Virginia. She completed her psychiatry residency at Marshall University, where she was a chief resident. She specializes in acute adult inpatient psychiatric care.

“We are thrilled that these wonderful psychiatrists have joined our Marshall Psychiatry team,” said Suzanne Holroyd, M.D., chair of the department of psychiatry and behavioral medicine. “They are incredible additions to our practice, our school of medicine and our community.”

Marshall Psychiatry includes nine psychiatrists and six psychologists who provide comprehensive inpatient and outpatient psychiatric care for children, adolescents, adults and geriatric patients. The department is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Psychiatry, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, at 1115 20th Street in Huntington, phone 304-691-1500.



