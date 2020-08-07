Administration & Finance Committee Meets Monday

There will be a meeting of the Administration & Finance Committee in City Council Chambers on Monday, August 10, 2020 beginning at 6:45 p.m. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

 

1. Resolution 2020-R-40 – A Resolution of Council to Enter into a Contract to Provide The City of Huntington with Insurance Coverage

2. Resolution 2020-R-41 – A Resolution of Council Supporting the Location of Medical Cannabis Growers, Processors and Dispensaries within the City in Order to Participate in the Tax Benefits of the Industry

3. Resolution 2020-R-42 – A Resolution of Council Approving the Purchase of Body Cameras for Huntington Police Department

4. Other Matters as Necessary

