Aug. 13 Cabell County Commission Meeting Agenda

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, August 13, 2020 - 03:32

Below, is the agenda for Thursday's regularly scheduled Cabell County Commission meeting agenda.  Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 10 a.m. in the Commission's meeting room on the third floor of the courthouse.

CARTMILL – 2015                                                            Amended       

MORGAN - 2017

SOBONYA - 2019 

 

           CABELL COUNTY COMMISSION AGENDA

CABELL COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 3RD FLOOR, COMMISSION CHAMBERS

REGULAR COMMISSION SESSION

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13, 2020 @ 10:00 A.M.

 

Approve:        August 13, 2020- Regular Commission Agenda

 

Approve:        Minutes:  Special Meeting – April 21, 2020 10:00am

                                         Regular Meeting – April 23, 2020 10:00am

                                                                                                 

Approve:        Erroneous Assessments/Land Consolidations/Split Tickets

Probate Documentation (County Clerk’s Probate Office)

 

Approve:        Purchase Orders #21-98936 through #21-99286 Pay Jackets

                        Monthly Payments to Fifth Third for Fuel Card Purchases

                        ACH Drafts for Weekly Claims Experience/Administration Cost – HMBCBS

                       

CITIZENS REGISTERED TO SPEAK

 

20-08-13-205  Appearing, Chelsea Lynn Workman, Petitioner

                        RE:     Estate of  Kyson Leeland Keeton, Petition for hearing,                                                                Appointment as the Administratrix

 

20-08-13-206  Appearing, Chelsea Lynn Workman, Petitioner

RE:     Estate of  Korbyn Allen Rayshawn Leonard, Petition for hearing, Appointment as the Administratrix

 

20-08-13-207  Agreement, Cabell County Commission

RE:     Use of Courthouse Grounds Permit, National Mall Prayer Event September 26, 2020 – 2:00pm – 3:00pm

 

20-08-13-208  Agreement, Cabell County Commission

RE:     Use of Cabell County Sheriff Ona Field Office Walking Track for a Prayer Walk for school starting back

                                    September 1-3, 2020 – 6:00pm – 8:00pm

 

20-08-13-209  Resolution, Cabell County Commission

RE:     Order authorizing Grand Patrician Project No. 1, Series 2018 (Taxable) for bid work of GPR (Phase 2 Development)

 

20-08-13-210  Resolution, Cabell County Commission

RE:     In the Matter of a Resolution Authorizing the Signing of the HAVA Subgrant Contract Between the State Election Commission and the Cabell County Commission for the Purpose of Recovering Extra Expenses Related to Conducting the Primary Election During the COVID 19 Pandemic in the amount of $68,045.85

  

Page 2

 

20-08-13-211  Resolution, Cabell County Commission

RE:     In the Matter of a Resolution Authorizing the Signing of the HAVA Subgrant Contract Between the State Election Commission and the Cabell County Commission for the Purpose of Recovering Extra

            Expenses Related to Conducting the Primary Election During the

            COVID 19 Pandemic in the amount of $25,171.55

 

20-08-13-212  Resolution, Cabell County Commission

                        RE:     Employment:

                                    William Scott Smith – Per Diem EMT

                                    Wesley Scott Amores – Per Diem EMT

Cystal Lynn Ward – Full-Time EMT

William Eugene Fitzgerald – Per Diem EMT

                                                           

20-08-13-213  Letter, Phyllis Smith, Cabell County Clerk

                        RE:     FY 2020-2021 Carryover

 

20-08-13-214  Resolution, Cabell County Commission

RE:     In the Matter of a Resolution Appointing an Exploratory Committee Regarding Building a Judicial Annex for Cabell County

 

20-08-13-215  Resolution, Cabell County Commission

                        RE:     Appointment:

                                    Tim Forth – Cabell County Building Commission

 

20-08-13-216  Resolution, Cabell County Commission

                        RE:     Appointment:

                                    Kelli Sobonya – Cabell/Wayne Port District, INC. Board of Directors

 

20-08-13-217  Resolution, Cabell County Commission

                        RE:     Employment:

                                    Full-Time Director of Buildings and Grounds – Kevin McCoy

 

20-08-13-218  Letter, Chuck Zerkle, Cabell County Sheriff

                        RE:     Employment:

                                    Nathaniel J. Neale – Part-Time Security Officer

 

20-08-13-219  Resolution, Cabell County Commission

RE:     In the Matter of a Resolution Authorizing the President of the Commission to Sign an Amended Contract with RAZE International for Demolition of the Old Cabell County Jail

 

20-08-13-220  Resolution, Cabell County Commission

                        RE:     In the Matter of the Public Test of The Early Voting Equipment

 

20-08-13-221  Resolution, Cabell County Commission

                        RE:     In the Matter of the Public Test of the Election Tabulation Equipment

 

Page 3

 

20-08-13-222  Resolution, Cabell County Commission

RE:     In the Matter of the Pledging of Temporary Letters of Credit by JP Morgan Chase Bank

 

20-08-13-223  Resolution, Cabell County Commission

RE:     In the Matter of the Pledging of Temporary Letters of Credit by WESBANCO

 

20-08-13-224  Approval of Additional Senior Citizen Levy Funding Request

                        RE:     YMCA of Huntington - $45,000

 

20-08-13-225  Letter, Irv Johnson, Cabell County Assessor

                        RE:     Dog Fund – July 2020 - $1,069.00

 

20-08-13-226  Letter, Irv Johnson, Cabell County Assessor

                        RE:     Sheep and Goat Tax – July 2020 - $7.60

 

20-08-13-227  Special Fund Budget Revision #1 CCEMS

            Civil Defense Fund FY 20-21

 

20-08-13-228  Resolution, Cabell County Commission – State Budget Revision #2

 

20-08-13-229  Executive Session

                        RE:     Opioid Litigation

                                   

PLACE ON RECORD 

 

            Minutes to be Recorded:

                        Salt Rock PSD Board Meeting –     March 10, 2020

                                                                                    April 14, 2020

                                                                                    May 12, 2020

                                                                                    June 9, 2020

                        Culloden PSD Board Meeting –      May 13, 2020

                                                                                    May 20, 2020

                                                                                    June 3, 2020

                                                                                    June 17, 2020

            Documents to be Recorded:

                        *Provident Group – Marshall Properties LLC

  RE:   Cabell County, West Virginia Variable Rate Demand University       

 Facilities Revenue Bonds (Provident Group – Marshall Properties,    

 LLC – Marshall University Project) Series 2010A (the “Bonds”)

 

*Monthly Statement of Assessor Cabell County, WV

  for the Month of July 2020

                       

            COMMISSIONER’S REPRESENTATION REPORTS

GOOD AND WELFARE CABELL COUNTY

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus