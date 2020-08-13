Aug. 13 Cabell County Commission Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Thursday's regularly scheduled Cabell County Commission meeting agenda. Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 10 a.m. in the Commission's meeting room on the third floor of the courthouse.

CARTMILL – 2015 Amended

MORGAN - 2017

SOBONYA - 2019

CABELL COUNTY COMMISSION AGENDA

CABELL COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 3RD FLOOR, COMMISSION CHAMBERS

REGULAR COMMISSION SESSION

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13, 2020 @ 10:00 A.M.

Approve: August 13, 2020- Regular Commission Agenda

Approve: Minutes: Special Meeting – April 21, 2020 10:00am

Regular Meeting – April 23, 2020 10:00am

Approve: Erroneous Assessments/Land Consolidations/Split Tickets

Probate Documentation (County Clerk’s Probate Office)

Approve: Purchase Orders #21-98936 through #21-99286 Pay Jackets

Monthly Payments to Fifth Third for Fuel Card Purchases

ACH Drafts for Weekly Claims Experience/Administration Cost – HMBCBS

CITIZENS REGISTERED TO SPEAK

20-08-13-205 Appearing, Chelsea Lynn Workman, Petitioner

RE: Estate of Kyson Leeland Keeton, Petition for hearing, Appointment as the Administratrix

20-08-13-206 Appearing, Chelsea Lynn Workman, Petitioner

RE: Estate of Korbyn Allen Rayshawn Leonard, Petition for hearing, Appointment as the Administratrix

20-08-13-207 Agreement, Cabell County Commission

RE: Use of Courthouse Grounds Permit, National Mall Prayer Event September 26, 2020 – 2:00pm – 3:00pm

20-08-13-208 Agreement, Cabell County Commission

RE: Use of Cabell County Sheriff Ona Field Office Walking Track for a Prayer Walk for school starting back

September 1-3, 2020 – 6:00pm – 8:00pm

20-08-13-209 Resolution, Cabell County Commission

RE: Order authorizing Grand Patrician Project No. 1, Series 2018 (Taxable) for bid work of GPR (Phase 2 Development)

20-08-13-210 Resolution, Cabell County Commission

RE: In the Matter of a Resolution Authorizing the Signing of the HAVA Subgrant Contract Between the State Election Commission and the Cabell County Commission for the Purpose of Recovering Extra Expenses Related to Conducting the Primary Election During the COVID 19 Pandemic in the amount of $68,045.85

20-08-13-211 Resolution, Cabell County Commission

RE: In the Matter of a Resolution Authorizing the Signing of the HAVA Subgrant Contract Between the State Election Commission and the Cabell County Commission for the Purpose of Recovering Extra

Expenses Related to Conducting the Primary Election During the

COVID 19 Pandemic in the amount of $25,171.55

20-08-13-212 Resolution, Cabell County Commission

RE: Employment:

William Scott Smith – Per Diem EMT

Wesley Scott Amores – Per Diem EMT

Cystal Lynn Ward – Full-Time EMT

William Eugene Fitzgerald – Per Diem EMT

20-08-13-213 Letter, Phyllis Smith, Cabell County Clerk

RE: FY 2020-2021 Carryover

20-08-13-214 Resolution, Cabell County Commission

RE: In the Matter of a Resolution Appointing an Exploratory Committee Regarding Building a Judicial Annex for Cabell County

20-08-13-215 Resolution, Cabell County Commission

RE: Appointment:

Tim Forth – Cabell County Building Commission

20-08-13-216 Resolution, Cabell County Commission

RE: Appointment:

Kelli Sobonya – Cabell/Wayne Port District, INC. Board of Directors

20-08-13-217 Resolution, Cabell County Commission

RE: Employment:

Full-Time Director of Buildings and Grounds – Kevin McCoy

20-08-13-218 Letter, Chuck Zerkle, Cabell County Sheriff

RE: Employment:

Nathaniel J. Neale – Part-Time Security Officer

20-08-13-219 Resolution, Cabell County Commission

RE: In the Matter of a Resolution Authorizing the President of the Commission to Sign an Amended Contract with RAZE International for Demolition of the Old Cabell County Jail

20-08-13-220 Resolution, Cabell County Commission

RE: In the Matter of the Public Test of The Early Voting Equipment

20-08-13-221 Resolution, Cabell County Commission

RE: In the Matter of the Public Test of the Election Tabulation Equipment

20-08-13-222 Resolution, Cabell County Commission

RE: In the Matter of the Pledging of Temporary Letters of Credit by JP Morgan Chase Bank

20-08-13-223 Resolution, Cabell County Commission

RE: In the Matter of the Pledging of Temporary Letters of Credit by WESBANCO

20-08-13-224 Approval of Additional Senior Citizen Levy Funding Request

RE: YMCA of Huntington - $45,000

20-08-13-225 Letter, Irv Johnson, Cabell County Assessor

RE: Dog Fund – July 2020 - $1,069.00

20-08-13-226 Letter, Irv Johnson, Cabell County Assessor

RE: Sheep and Goat Tax – July 2020 - $7.60

20-08-13-227 Special Fund Budget Revision #1 CCEMS

Civil Defense Fund FY 20-21

20-08-13-228 Resolution, Cabell County Commission – State Budget Revision #2

20-08-13-229 Executive Session

RE: Opioid Litigation

PLACE ON RECORD

Minutes to be Recorded:

Salt Rock PSD Board Meeting – March 10, 2020

April 14, 2020

May 12, 2020

June 9, 2020

Culloden PSD Board Meeting – May 13, 2020

May 20, 2020

June 3, 2020

June 17, 2020

Documents to be Recorded:

*Provident Group – Marshall Properties LLC

RE: Cabell County, West Virginia Variable Rate Demand University

Facilities Revenue Bonds (Provident Group – Marshall Properties,

LLC – Marshall University Project) Series 2010A (the “Bonds”)

*Monthly Statement of Assessor Cabell County, WV

for the Month of July 2020

COMMISSIONER’S REPRESENTATION REPORTS

GOOD AND WELFARE CABELL COUNTY