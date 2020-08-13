Most read
Aug. 13 Cabell County Commission Meeting Agenda
CARTMILL – 2015 Amended
MORGAN - 2017
SOBONYA - 2019
CABELL COUNTY COMMISSION AGENDA
CABELL COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 3RD FLOOR, COMMISSION CHAMBERS
REGULAR COMMISSION SESSION
THURSDAY, AUGUST 13, 2020 @ 10:00 A.M.
Approve: August 13, 2020- Regular Commission Agenda
Approve: Minutes: Special Meeting – April 21, 2020 10:00am
Regular Meeting – April 23, 2020 10:00am
Approve: Erroneous Assessments/Land Consolidations/Split Tickets
Probate Documentation (County Clerk’s Probate Office)
Approve: Purchase Orders #21-98936 through #21-99286 Pay Jackets
Monthly Payments to Fifth Third for Fuel Card Purchases
ACH Drafts for Weekly Claims Experience/Administration Cost – HMBCBS
CITIZENS REGISTERED TO SPEAK
20-08-13-205 Appearing, Chelsea Lynn Workman, Petitioner
RE: Estate of Kyson Leeland Keeton, Petition for hearing, Appointment as the Administratrix
20-08-13-206 Appearing, Chelsea Lynn Workman, Petitioner
RE: Estate of Korbyn Allen Rayshawn Leonard, Petition for hearing, Appointment as the Administratrix
20-08-13-207 Agreement, Cabell County Commission
RE: Use of Courthouse Grounds Permit, National Mall Prayer Event September 26, 2020 – 2:00pm – 3:00pm
20-08-13-208 Agreement, Cabell County Commission
RE: Use of Cabell County Sheriff Ona Field Office Walking Track for a Prayer Walk for school starting back
September 1-3, 2020 – 6:00pm – 8:00pm
20-08-13-209 Resolution, Cabell County Commission
RE: Order authorizing Grand Patrician Project No. 1, Series 2018 (Taxable) for bid work of GPR (Phase 2 Development)
20-08-13-210 Resolution, Cabell County Commission
RE: In the Matter of a Resolution Authorizing the Signing of the HAVA Subgrant Contract Between the State Election Commission and the Cabell County Commission for the Purpose of Recovering Extra Expenses Related to Conducting the Primary Election During the COVID 19 Pandemic in the amount of $68,045.85
Page 2
20-08-13-211 Resolution, Cabell County Commission
RE: In the Matter of a Resolution Authorizing the Signing of the HAVA Subgrant Contract Between the State Election Commission and the Cabell County Commission for the Purpose of Recovering Extra
Expenses Related to Conducting the Primary Election During the
COVID 19 Pandemic in the amount of $25,171.55
20-08-13-212 Resolution, Cabell County Commission
RE: Employment:
William Scott Smith – Per Diem EMT
Wesley Scott Amores – Per Diem EMT
Cystal Lynn Ward – Full-Time EMT
William Eugene Fitzgerald – Per Diem EMT
20-08-13-213 Letter, Phyllis Smith, Cabell County Clerk
RE: FY 2020-2021 Carryover
20-08-13-214 Resolution, Cabell County Commission
RE: In the Matter of a Resolution Appointing an Exploratory Committee Regarding Building a Judicial Annex for Cabell County
20-08-13-215 Resolution, Cabell County Commission
RE: Appointment:
Tim Forth – Cabell County Building Commission
20-08-13-216 Resolution, Cabell County Commission
RE: Appointment:
Kelli Sobonya – Cabell/Wayne Port District, INC. Board of Directors
20-08-13-217 Resolution, Cabell County Commission
RE: Employment:
Full-Time Director of Buildings and Grounds – Kevin McCoy
20-08-13-218 Letter, Chuck Zerkle, Cabell County Sheriff
RE: Employment:
Nathaniel J. Neale – Part-Time Security Officer
20-08-13-219 Resolution, Cabell County Commission
RE: In the Matter of a Resolution Authorizing the President of the Commission to Sign an Amended Contract with RAZE International for Demolition of the Old Cabell County Jail
20-08-13-220 Resolution, Cabell County Commission
RE: In the Matter of the Public Test of The Early Voting Equipment
20-08-13-221 Resolution, Cabell County Commission
RE: In the Matter of the Public Test of the Election Tabulation Equipment
Page 3
20-08-13-222 Resolution, Cabell County Commission
RE: In the Matter of the Pledging of Temporary Letters of Credit by JP Morgan Chase Bank
20-08-13-223 Resolution, Cabell County Commission
RE: In the Matter of the Pledging of Temporary Letters of Credit by WESBANCO
20-08-13-224 Approval of Additional Senior Citizen Levy Funding Request
RE: YMCA of Huntington - $45,000
20-08-13-225 Letter, Irv Johnson, Cabell County Assessor
RE: Dog Fund – July 2020 - $1,069.00
20-08-13-226 Letter, Irv Johnson, Cabell County Assessor
RE: Sheep and Goat Tax – July 2020 - $7.60
20-08-13-227 Special Fund Budget Revision #1 CCEMS
Civil Defense Fund FY 20-21
20-08-13-228 Resolution, Cabell County Commission – State Budget Revision #2
20-08-13-229 Executive Session
RE: Opioid Litigation
PLACE ON RECORD
Minutes to be Recorded:
Salt Rock PSD Board Meeting – March 10, 2020
April 14, 2020
May 12, 2020
June 9, 2020
Culloden PSD Board Meeting – May 13, 2020
May 20, 2020
June 3, 2020
June 17, 2020
Documents to be Recorded:
*Provident Group – Marshall Properties LLC
RE: Cabell County, West Virginia Variable Rate Demand University
Facilities Revenue Bonds (Provident Group – Marshall Properties,
LLC – Marshall University Project) Series 2010A (the “Bonds”)
*Monthly Statement of Assessor Cabell County, WV
for the Month of July 2020
COMMISSIONER’S REPRESENTATION REPORTS
GOOD AND WELFARE CABELL COUNTY