Cabell Adopts Statewide Back to School Color Code System: Updates Parents on Start Dates

Each Saturday, by 9:00 PM, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will announce a color code for each county in the state, based on current active COVID-19 cases, which will be posted on the district website, www.cabellschools.com . That color code will determine what phase of opening the district will be operating under during the coming week.

Cabell County Schools is announcing to students, parents and staff that the district will adopt the color code system for reopening as announced by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

If the code would change during the week to “orange,” additional safety measures would be taken including the elimination of athletic competitions. However, in-person instruction would continue. If, at any time during the week, it is announced Cabell County has moved to a “red” color code status, all buildings would immediately close to students and instruction would immediately move to virtual or remote.

The complete list of Cabell County Schools color codes is attached.

“We understand many are concerned about the start of school and our desire is to communicate the current school status as clearly as possible,” says Ryan Saxe, Superintendent of Cabell County Schools. “We were able to adapt our earlier, phased entry plan into the color code system with only some minor tweaking. Overall, we think this is a great approach to opening schools in as safe and cautious a manner as possible.”

Superintendent Saxe says the most significant change is that the district’s previous, phased system included a step where all students, including traditional five-day students, would move to blended or virtual instruction. Under the color code system, that step is eliminated. Now, students will continue with the learning option previously-selected by their parents and, should a “code red” be announced, all students would move to virtual or remote learning.

“Because of this change, we are able to honor our parents’ choices. Whether they selected a five-day schedule, blended or virtual learning, those options will not be modified unless the district moves to a “code red.”

Based upon the district’s enrollment numbers, teachers will have blended and five-day students in the same class. It is projected blended and virtual options have reduced the number of students in each school by an estimated 30-40%.

“Our teachers are the best in the country and we are going to offer them the support and professional learning they need to plan for high-quality instruction, no matter the delivery method. That, in addition to extensive safety measures, will go a long way toward helping us meet the needs of students and our entire school community.”



Cabell County Schools Staggered Re-entry Schedule

Five-Day and Blended Learning Students

To begin the school year, Cabell County Schools is announcing that students will be returning via a staggered approach. This will allow school staff to teach students the expected procedures and safety protocols for the new school year. All five-day and blended learning students will report on the following schedule:







September 8 and 9, students with last names beginning with the letters A through K will report.







September 10 and 11, students with last names beginning with the letters L through Z will report.

Virtual Learning Students

Students utilizing virtual instruction will start their online studies September 8.

Blended Learning Students

After completing the first week of staggered re-entry, beginning September 14, students participating in the blended instruction option will report on the following schedule:

Students with last names beginning with the letters A through K will report to school on Mondays and Tuesdays and will engage in remote learning Wednesday through Friday.

Students with last names beginning with the letters L through Z will report to schools on Wednesdays and Thursdays and engage in remote learning Mondays, Tuesdays and Friday.



For more information about the Cabell County Schools Back to School 2020 Plan, you may visit the district’s website at www.cabellschools.com, or contact your child’s school.